Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Northstar Group Lifted by $602,532 Its Stake

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,501 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 34,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $208.46. About 11.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 5,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,543 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.85 million, up from 119,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $208.46. About 11.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company accumulated 542,985 shares or 2.04% of the stock. 218,471 are owned by Thornburg Invest Management Incorporated. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 8,455 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. 109,471 are owned by Gfs Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 2.73% or 209,875 shares. Icon Advisers Commerce accumulated 31,230 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap owns 19,940 shares. Asset One Ltd reported 2.62% stake. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.11% or 46,100 shares. Barry Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 3.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 53,386 shares. Shikiar Asset Management accumulated 100,259 shares. Moreover, Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hm Cap Ltd Liability reported 4,722 shares. 4,068 are held by Paragon Lc. 3,450 are owned by Ithaka Gp Limited Com.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

