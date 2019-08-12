Shareholder Eam Investors Raised America’s Car Mart (CRMT) Position; Maxlinear Com (MXL) Share Value Declined While Pinebridge Investments LP Increased Its Stake

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (CRMT) by 114.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 17,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The institutional investor held 32,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 15,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in America’s Car Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $605.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $90.54. About 38,254 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Maxlinear Inc Com (MXL) by 162.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 24,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The hedge fund held 39,631 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 15,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 34,606 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear and devolo Team for New G.hn Wireless, IPTV Products for Carriers; 21/04/2018 – DJ MaxLinear inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXL); 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q NET REV. $110.8M, EST. $112.0M; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 07/03/2018 – MaxLinear Adds Two Quad TIA Devices to Telluride Family of 400Gbps PAM4 Products; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase Industry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase lndustry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 310,876 shares in its portfolio. Everence Management Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Channing Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 1.6% or 1.36 million shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Company owns 1,812 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments owns 0.01% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 59,000 shares. Voya Limited holds 0% or 25,776 shares. Mason Street Advsrs has invested 0.01% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.00M shares. Macquarie Limited holds 4.29 million shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 47,989 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 8,095 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fincl has invested 0.01% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 34,980 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 31,854 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,324 were accumulated by Automobile Association.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $788,096 activity.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 4,695 shares to 15,590 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp Unit 99/99/9999 (NYSE:CCL) by 210,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,466 shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc Com (NYSE:FCN).

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability owns 29,538 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% or 11,600 shares. Campbell Adviser Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 6,974 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 100 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 92,659 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,013 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt, a Arkansas-based fund reported 31,167 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 562,534 shares. Sg Capital Management Limited Company invested in 166,013 shares or 2.77% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com reported 62,272 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1,332 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 61,149 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 4,191 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.06% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 3,106 shares.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corporation by 27,004 shares to 155,933 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 7,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,757 shares, and cut its stake in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN).