Shareholder E&G Advisors LP Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Holding in Bce (BCE) Upped by $1.14 Million as Stock Rose

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 25,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 901,672 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.05 million, up from 875,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 656,881 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon is launching an Echo Dot Kids Edition on May 9 that costs $79.99; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 29/03/2018 – President Trump criticized Amazon over taxes on social media Thursday; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Casino and Amazon to Join Forces for Paris Grocery Service; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.17 million shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $35.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 55,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,448 shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

