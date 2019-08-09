Shareholder Duquesne Family Office Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stock Price Declined While Walnut Private Equity Partners Boosted Position by $1.93 Million

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 41,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 93,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.39. About 218,741 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 432.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 754,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 928,785 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.46 million, up from 174,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $159.92. About 9.79M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Incorporated accumulated 0% or 6,000 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Citigroup reported 224,120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cohen & Steers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Citadel Limited Company reported 38,922 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 432,792 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Com owns 55,000 shares. 2.08 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 121,316 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 587,559 shares. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.45% or 19,600 shares. Ent Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Nwq Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 4,925 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma invested in 0.03% or 1.79 million shares. Eagle Advsr Lc reported 0.74% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.