Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Lifted Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake; As International Business Machs (IBM) Market Value Rose, Holder Gfs Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $453,315

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 234.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 8,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 11,551 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 3,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $125.41. About 221,724 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 10,215 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 13,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) by 12,355 shares to 336,527 shares, valued at $52.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 15,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,069 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

