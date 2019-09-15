Shareholder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Upped Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Position; Trigran Investments Decreased Its Purecycle (PCYO) Position as Share Price Rose

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 699.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 11,187 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 4.61M shares traded or 106.23% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 25/04/2018 – Snyder’s of Hanover Introduces Five New Products for 2018; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Will Discuss Outcome of Review in Late August; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: STRUGGLING FRESH UNIT IS WEIGHING DOWN RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Campbell Soup’s Baa2/Prime-2 Ratings For Downgrade; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – EMILY WALDORF PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE STRATEGY; 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Reorganizes to Find New Food Opportunities, Shore Up Core Business; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Denise M. Morrison, Pres and CEO, Retires Effective Today

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 75,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.87 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 68,799 shares traded or 168.37% up from the average. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $600.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 121,910 shares to 927,168 shares, valued at $40.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quotient Technology Inc by 616,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares to 22,297 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,016 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet (FDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Css Il has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 524 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,100 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd holds 10,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Co, California-based fund reported 124 shares. 15,812 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Norinchukin Bankshares The owns 27,161 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 35,300 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 36,594 shares. Parkside Bancorp & Trust holds 168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 109,830 shares. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 79,940 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Fin Llc has 0.02% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 56,955 shares.

