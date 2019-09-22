Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Increased Servicemaster Global (SERV) Stake; As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Share Price Rose, Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased by $1.05 Million Its Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 19,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 280,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05 million, down from 300,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 446,397 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair exec: Print media is `meaningless dribble’; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to buy seven local TV stations from Sinclair; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Cantwell Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 21/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Earns 222 Emmy® Nominations in Local Markets across the U.S; 25/04/2018 – Fox near deal to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Agrees to Sell 23 TV Stations as Part of Tribune Deal; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director Strategic Accounts; 03/04/2018 – The real danger in Sinclair Broadcast’s ‘fake news’ scandal; 10/05/2018 – Denver Investment Advisors LLC Exits Sinclair Broadcast; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global (SERV) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 8,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 625,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.58M, up from 617,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 658,874 shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 33.14 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 8,585 shares to 14,513 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 126,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP).