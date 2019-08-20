Shareholder Dsc Advisors LP Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Alpha Windward Decreased Stake in Msc Indl Direct (MSM) as Stock Price Declined

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 70,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 182,787 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, up from 112,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 6.37 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 68 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 5,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.24. About 262,373 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Graham Holdings Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GHC) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSC Industrial Direct declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00 million for 13.85 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; CVS Health Earnings Beat Views – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s The Not-So-Crazy Speculative Case for CVS Health Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why CVS (CVS) Stock Looks Attractive at Its Current Levels – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

