Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Raised Servicenow (NOW) Holding; Shareholder White Elm Capital Raised Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 15,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 79,266 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.76 million, up from 63,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 133,200 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47M, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98.28. About 1.47 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to luxury brands such as Tiffany. Investors should too, says analyst; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 11,200 shares to 28,264 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,429 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hwg Lp holds 3,685 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. 4,144 are held by Registered Advisor Incorporated. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 34,295 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 300 shares. Melvin Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 3.85% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). D E Shaw Co has 2,097 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt has 1,318 shares. Bessemer Group invested 0.78% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Greystone Managed Inc reported 24,663 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Ser Gru Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 63,505 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 2,362 shares. 1.34 million were reported by Amer Century Companies.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 52,961 shares to 184,000 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,803 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.