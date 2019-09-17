Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Increased Celestica (CLS) Position; Edgewood Management Boosted Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $21.85 Million

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 112,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 7.53 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 billion, up from 7.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $213.39. About 717,272 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9; 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 05/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $174; 28/03/2018 – CME in advanced talks to buy NEX for 4 bln pounds -Bbg; 15/03/2018 – ? CME targets UK fintech […]; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER; 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Celestica (CLS) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 601,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 3.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.74M, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Celestica for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 38,991 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) by 538,393 shares to 10.87M shares, valued at $13.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 5,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Buckhead Management Ltd Llc reported 0.97% stake. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 46,130 shares. Leavell Inv Management stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 0.11% or 2.01M shares. Churchill Mngmt Corp holds 34,187 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bokf Na has 0.25% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 54,206 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 2,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Kentucky Retirement Sys has 16,671 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Montrusco Bolton accumulated 1.72% or 140,612 shares. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 82,488 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il invested in 3,403 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $30.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Mlp Inc & Enr (MIE) by 35,403 shares to 273,640 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 3,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,267 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).