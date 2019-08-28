Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Boosted Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Holding; As Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose, Bb&T Has Lifted by $477,981 Its Holding

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 10.79 million shares traded or 23.02% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Gold Production Down, Lowers Production Guidance; 08/03/2018 Biggest Ghana Mining Union Plans Protests Over Gold Fields Jobs; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Have 50% Share in JV; 12/03/2018 – GHANA MILITARY INJURES 2 GOLD FIELDS MINEWORKERS DURING PROTEST; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS COMMENTS ON GHANA TARKWA MINE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Production Down 1%; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited: March 2018 Operating Update; 13/03/2018 – GHANA LABOR UNION CALLS OFF PLANNED GOLD FIELDS STRIKE: JOY FM; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields’ quarterly output falls, South Deep woes rumble on; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH ASANKO GOLD TO FORM A 50:50 INCORPORATED JOINT VENTURE

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 108,062 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.53M, up from 105,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 3.39 million shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN)/Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ: ALXN) engaged in rather protracted and nasty legal fight over biosimilar Soliris in Europe – Adam Feurstein – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen to Buy Celgene’s Otezla for $13.4B: Is it a Good Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Western Management accumulated 1,605 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments reported 25,932 shares stake. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 3,132 shares. Sabal invested in 2.46% or 145,535 shares. Private Company Na reported 0.22% stake. Washington-based Perkins Coie Trust Co has invested 0.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Btim Corp has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Virginia-based Old Dominion Capital has invested 0.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Strategic Global Advsr has invested 1.93% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). U S Investors has 0.18% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lakeview Capital Partners Limited stated it has 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Regions Financial reported 29,970 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management stated it has 5,176 shares. Montag A Assoc accumulated 4,102 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 1,615 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) by 16,672 shares to 64,072 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 31,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 689,014 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/T.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold by 678,876 shares to 829,711 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronav Sa by 267,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,654 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).