Shareholder Diamond Hill Capital Management Lifted American International Group (AIG) Holding; As Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Share Price Rose, Sloane Robinson Llp Has Upped Its Stake by $2.39 Million

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 89.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 238,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 506,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 268,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.39B market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 22.07 million shares traded or 62.31% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 13/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES BRADESCO’S IDRS TO BB FROM BB+; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES CONDITIONS FOR RETURN EXPANSION EVEN W/ LOW RATE; 05/04/2018 – MUFG SELLS PART OF ITS STAKE IN BANCO BRADESCO FOR 45.3B YEN; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO DIRECTOR LEANDRO MIRANDA SEES AT LEAST 25 BLN REAIS IN EQUITY OFFERINGS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Schroder Emerging Market Adds Midea Group, Cuts Bradesco; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO FOR MORTGAGES; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN-LOSS PROVISIONS MAY END 2018 AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK SEEKS TO INCREASE ITS MARKET SHARE IN BRAZIL; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO SEES LITTLE IMPACT FROM CHANGE IN DEBIT CARD FEES; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS THERE IS ROOM FOR REDUCTION IN DEFAULT RATIOS IN 2018

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 8.83M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.05 million, up from 7.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.85 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co. (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 32,539 shares to 564,669 shares, valued at $73.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Communities I (NYSE:ACC) by 92,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.