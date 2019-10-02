Shareholder Deutsche Bank Ag Upped Nike (NKE) Stake; Incline Global Management Decreased Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $3.12 Million as Share Value Rose

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3949122.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 8.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 8.61 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $722.74 million, up from 218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $91.28. About 1.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 11,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 24,881 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58M, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $263.54. About 1.22M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 13,732 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 61,318 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc reported 12,527 shares. Huntington Bankshares stated it has 0.47% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Banque Pictet Cie holds 4.2% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.72M shares. Geode Mngmt Llc reported 0.4% stake. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 13,946 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 1.15M shares. Polen Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 10.19 million shares or 4.15% of its portfolio. Vision Mgmt Inc invested 1.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 100,881 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com. Investec Asset Management North America owns 37,967 shares. Capital Glob Investors holds 0.99% or 37.24 million shares. Philadelphia Trust has 163,644 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.65% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 85,922 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Recession Red Flags? – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “What Should the Owners of Nike Stock Look for When NKE Reports Its Q1 Results? – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Triangle retailer hits Nike with lawsuit over ‘Sport Changes Everything’ slogan – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assertio Therapeutics Inc by 300,236 shares to 662,722 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 99,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,665 shares, and cut its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 32.62 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mastercard Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard, partners start pilot for paying garment workers digitally – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 83,391 shares to 106,102 shares, valued at $25.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 41,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).