Shareholder Deutsche Bank Ag Increased West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Holding by $1.72 Million

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 92,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 270,161 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.77 million, up from 177,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $143.92. About 319,110 shares traded or 9.11% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 21,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 74,043 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, down from 95,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,465 shares to 113,113 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 7,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth Partners reported 12,563 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Co reported 0.57% stake. St Johns Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,251 shares. 1.33M were accumulated by Raymond James Ser Advsrs. Moreover, Davenport & Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.75% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 441,634 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Kempen Cap Management Nv holds 1.63% or 222,149 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 800,542 are owned by Utah Retirement. White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1% or 33,580 shares. Alesco Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 17,440 shares. Meridian has invested 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Tn holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 59,609 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt holds 0.43% or 4,553 shares in its portfolio.

