Shareholder Destination Wealth Management Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Maplelane Capital Has Lowered Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $38.88 Million; Share Price Declined

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 60.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 384,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 250,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41 million, down from 635,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 3.49M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 31,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 349,963 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.28M, up from 318,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 9.03M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 491,169 shares to 751,169 shares, valued at $48.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 359,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.69% or 1.49 million shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 7.79% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 4,515 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 410,681 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Co stated it has 80 shares. Amica Mutual reported 24,758 shares. 6 are owned by Bartlett Comm Ltd Liability Co. Banque Pictet Cie reported 0.49% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ally Financial invested in 0.68% or 35,000 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 100 shares. Edge Wealth Lc reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Td Asset has 797,388 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% or 763,519 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has 13,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “3 Video Game Stocks Spiraling on Trump Gun Violence Concerns – Schaeffers Research” on August 05, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Here’s Why Electronic Arts’ Stock Grew 75% In 5 Years – Forbes” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy and Keep an Eye on Come Fall – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,841 shares to 12,703 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,267 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow’s 100-point jump highlighted by gains in shares of UnitedHealth, Nike – MarketWatch” published on August 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Donâ€™t Count on High Returns With Exxon Mobil – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone accumulated 664,290 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.58% stake. A D Beadell Investment Counsel reported 5,650 shares stake. Sabal has invested 2.92% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd reported 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Deltec Asset Management invested in 0.08% or 4,660 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 25,099 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp, New York-based fund reported 464,375 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 240,570 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc invested in 2.71% or 51,342 shares. Goodman invested in 0.67% or 16,387 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 88,291 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,543 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).