Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Upped Micron Technology (MU) Position; At&T Com (T) Holder Mcmillion Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 74,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 311,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02 million, up from 236,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 24.06 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 1157.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc bought 99,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 108,545 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64M, up from 8,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14 billion market cap company. It closed at $37.38 lastly. It is down 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.