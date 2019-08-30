Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Position in Gap Com (GPS) Lifted by $4.86 Million

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Gap Inc Com (GPS) by 320.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 186,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 244,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 58,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Gap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 4.53 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 13/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $35 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N – CO SAYS FACED SOME CHALLENGES IN QTR, INCLUDING GAP BRAND OPERATING ISSUES AND UNSEASONABLY COLD AND SNOWY WEATHER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPS); 11/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with The Gap Inc. President and CEO Art Peck after earnings for a glimpse at Gap’s role in apparel retail; 17/03/2018 – The Gap Comes Back Into Style — Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – GAP SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER DARA BAZZANO NOTIFIED HER INTENTION TO RESIGN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – GAP IS EXITING WEDDINGTON WAY BUSINESS, CLOSING STORES; 20/03/2018 – Athleta Earns B Corp Certification

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 20,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 320,902 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31M, up from 300,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $60.81. About 4.02M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Gap, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPS) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why General Electric, Gap, and JD.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Gap’s (NYSE:GPS) Share Price Down A Worrying 57%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability owns 1,891 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.2% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Putnam Invests Ltd Co holds 10,519 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York accumulated 86,762 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 113,438 shares. Parkside Natl Bank Trust invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc reported 121,398 shares stake. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 46 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Company reported 36,477 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorp Of has 0.04% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Smithfield Tru owns 1,085 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc reported 161 shares stake. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 99,460 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 1.62 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 1,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc Com (NYSE:WPX) by 103,957 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwestern Corp Com New by 97,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,373 shares, and cut its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa Com (NASDAQ:FULT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 15,719 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs invested in 198,520 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Horan Advisors Limited Liability invested in 30,983 shares or 1.06% of the stock. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc stated it has 159,384 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Convergence Inv Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 25,915 shares stake. Pension owns 1.31M shares. St Germain D J Incorporated has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stelac Advisory Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,868 shares. Haverford Serv holds 176,698 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. Cornerstone invested in 105,377 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 185,606 shares. Moreover, Bartlett & Communication Limited Co has 0.28% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 133,535 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Grimes And owns 120,960 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 210,903 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $30.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 28,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).