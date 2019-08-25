Shareholder Denali Advisors Boosted Gentex (GNTX) Position; Novo (NVO) Holder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Raised Position by $325,676

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 6,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 246,293 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 240,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 1.18 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 11/04/2018 – Tessa: Göran Ando, Former Novo Nordisk Chairman, to Join Tessa’s Board; 19/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA ON SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Net Pft DKK10.75B; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Expects Robust Performance For Portfolio of New-Generation Insulin; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Operating Margin 46.2% Vs 47.4%; 02/04/2018 – Orexigen’s Contrave Falls After 1-Wk, Saxenda Advances: Obesity; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corporation (GNTX) by 95.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 31,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 64,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 32,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 1.10 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated invested in 13,975 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Inc has invested 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 39,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 422,384 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Fiduciary Com has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 9,724 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 422,447 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 758,491 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset invested in 0.02% or 50,156 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc holds 23,339 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Ameriprise Incorporated invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Northstar Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has 188,683 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 215,308 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 187,700 shares to 27,700 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was bought by Ryan Scott P. 120 shares valued at $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,234 shares to 444,418 shares, valued at $71.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 50,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,440 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

