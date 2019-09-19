Shareholder Delta Asset Management Has Raised 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Market Valuation Declined While S&T Bank Upped Holding by $458,298

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 5,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 153,449 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, up from 148,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $167.67. About 254,793 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

S&T Bank increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 16,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 166,772 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 149,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 137,066 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAW 30% MORE LIKELY TREATMENT RESPONSE WITH GENESIGHT; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 27C; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.19-Adj EPS $1.21; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA REQUESTED CO PRODUCE DOCUMENTS RELATED TO BILLING TO GOVT-FUNDED HEALTHCARE PROGRAMS FOR HEREDITARY CANCER TESTING; 31/05/2018 – GeneSight® Guided Treatment Significantly Improves Outcomes for Patients with Major Depression Treated in the Primary Care Setting; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: GeneSight Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients With Major Depressive Disorder

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Co has 0.3% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,240 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 1.88% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bankshares holds 1,884 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 84,307 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 614 are owned by Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. 17,400 are owned by Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. 18,545 were accumulated by Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. 44,404 are held by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Fincl Counselors owns 62,682 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Rnc Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 2,197 shares. Connors Investor Services Inc invested 0.74% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jnba Financial Advsrs invested 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Company reported 1.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hartford Financial Mgmt stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tctc Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.12% or 118,553 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MYGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated holds 104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 202,852 are held by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.04% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 13,362 shares. Cs Mckee Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Comerica Retail Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 109,217 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 472,822 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 84,492 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Com owns 0.79% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 853,379 shares. 26 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur accumulated 446,061 shares. 12,000 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp. Marathon Capital Management invested in 79,460 shares. 545,000 were accumulated by Bamco Ny.