Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Has Raised Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding; Johnson Financial Group Has Increased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 18,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 90,039 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, up from 71,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $138.46. About 459,631 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 190.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $98.76. About 285,413 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 6,606 shares to 145,621 shares, valued at $22.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,192 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 2,188 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.6% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Private Harbour Mgmt And Counsel Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,712 shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division invested in 0.03% or 2,294 shares. Twin Tree Lp accumulated 93,576 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Natixis has 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 95,219 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited holds 108,561 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 346,269 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt has invested 2.37% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). National Asset Management Inc has 2,532 shares. House Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 4,945 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 5,403 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T Savings Bank owns 19,961 shares.

