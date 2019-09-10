Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Boosted Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding; Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Shareholder Consonance Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Declined

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 54.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 43,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 123,979 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, up from 80,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $83.56. About 2.62 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $739.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 337,300 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Vanda Pharma; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,169 shares to 172,847 shares, valued at $32.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 137,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,160 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central National Bank And invested in 6,548 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 6.72 million shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Goodman Corporation has invested 3.75% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 684,904 shares. Van Eck owns 0.53% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 1.54M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 231,635 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt has 65,253 shares. Carroll Assoc holds 409 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Com accumulated 13,964 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Aviva Plc stated it has 110,026 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northern Tru invested in 5.62 million shares. Wright Investors Ser invested in 0.14% or 4,920 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 67 shares.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 243,902 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $64.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vericel Corp by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH).

