Shareholder Dean Capital Management Has Boosted Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Holding; Chase Investment Counsel Position in Adobe (ADBE) Cut by $1.78 Million as Stock Rose

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 348,357 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 29,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 36,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 121,900 shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,702 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Ltd Liability invested in 169,148 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Brighton Jones Limited reported 0.24% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Great Lakes Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 7,423 shares. Wespac Advsr Lc has 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cim Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% or 2,312 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,321 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 200,570 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. 933 were reported by Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Trb Advsr LP invested in 4,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,100 shares or 3.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $765.39 million for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,355 shares to 10,089 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 6,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 76,060 shares to 35,430 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 33,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,325 shares, and cut its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR).