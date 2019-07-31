Shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Increased Brunswick (BC) Stake; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Rose While King Street Capital Management LP Decreased Position by $167.40 Million

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04 million, down from 7.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 1.26 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 975,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.07M, up from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 611,580 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 227,500 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $17.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 483,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.