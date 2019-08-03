Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Raised Mcdonalds (MCD) Position; General Elec Co (GE) Holder Gabelli Funds Lowered Its Position by $3.69 Million as Valuation Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 14,245 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 12,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44 million shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 409,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 764,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65 million shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 20/04/2018 – G.E. Earnings Show Some Signs of a Turnaround; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE’S POWER SERVICES BUSINESS ANNOUNCED IT WILL SERVICE POWER GENERATION EQUIPMENT IN 11 POWER PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 04/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form S-8; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Columbia Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 152,650 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 28.52M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 6.36M shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Manhattan owns 650,467 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 65,298 shares in its portfolio. Asset Grp Inc holds 0.13% or 35,904 shares in its portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Inc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 886,011 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Taconic Advisors Lp invested in 0.62% or 845,000 shares. Hemenway Tru Limited Com holds 0.04% or 25,850 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 11,600 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 18.27M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Penbrook Limited Company reported 16,590 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tisi 5.000 08/01/23 (Prn) by 700,000 shares to 4.21M shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Prodtns (NYSE:DIS) by 455,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $14.39 million activity. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6. 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Serv Inc invested in 0.71% or 12,329 shares. Carroll Financial Incorporated has invested 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Renaissance Inv Group Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,277 shares. Granite Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0.69% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Acg Wealth holds 28,093 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advisors stated it has 115,930 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj holds 0.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,200 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 1.61% or 148,508 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Management Inc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 20,517 shares. Independent Invsts Inc holds 20,442 shares. Sns Fincl Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Howland Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% or 2,763 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 20,740 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.53% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).