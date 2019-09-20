Shareholder D-E Shaw & Company Increased Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake; First Quadrant LP Position In Hawaiian Electric Inds (HE) Was Lifted

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Inds (HE) by 537.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 56,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 66,956 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92M, up from 10,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Hawaiian Electric Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 204,628 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 2165.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192.78 million, up from 72,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $103.4. About 1.65M shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 25,703 shares. Jag Capital Ltd Com holds 27,412 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp reported 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Commonwealth Bankshares Of reported 76 shares. Aqr Cap Management Llc accumulated 23,732 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 5,175 shares. Shine Advisory has 393 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Friess Associates Llc accumulated 0.84% or 98,110 shares. Advsrs Asset Management accumulated 4,660 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock accumulated 0.03% or 6.95M shares. 103,131 are owned by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Lpl Financial stated it has 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Bamco New York has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 800 shares. Advisory, Illinois-based fund reported 4,858 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $80.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 210,921 shares to 185,990 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 9,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,331 shares, and cut its stake in Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS).

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 93,215 shares to 223 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 4,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,685 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc A (NYSE:CBG).