Shareholder D-E Shaw & Company Has Upped Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Position; Darsana Capital Partners LP Position in New York Times Co (NYT) Trimmed by $89.09 Million

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 10.00 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.50 million, down from 12.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 2.47M shares traded or 25.80% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 09/04/2018 – #WVTM13: BREAKING: Federal agents have seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accord…; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer for Sexual-Harassment Coverage; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES REPORTS 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION DATA ON WEBSITE; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 17/04/2018 – The New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee and Jules Maltz to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List; 02/05/2018 – Trump To Hire Clinton Impeachment Lawyer Flood As Cobb Retires: NY Times — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 24,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The hedge fund held 112,709 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 87,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 113,760 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 255,150 shares to 1,650 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,927 shares, and cut its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Llc owns 26,676 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd invested in 0% or 161,254 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Company reported 0.37% stake. Cipher Cap Lp accumulated 105,941 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Osterweis holds 37,575 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 57,047 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 24,415 shares. Palestra Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 3.07M shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 41,478 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Management LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 225,546 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Credit Agricole S A has 1,000 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company holds 0% or 10,152 shares in its portfolio. Levin Strategies LP holds 0.13% or 35,180 shares.