Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Upped American Airls Group (AAL) Holding; Kidder Stephen W Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $1.42 Million

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 813,218 shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 10,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,332 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, down from 91,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.47. About 1.16 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,000 are held by Viking Fund Management Ltd. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 71,173 shares. Professional Advisory Services accumulated 135,115 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity reported 11.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 146,774 shares. 9,400 were accumulated by Dafna Cap Mgmt Limited Company. California-based Investment House Limited Co has invested 1.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company invested in 2.52% or 258,397 shares. Ameritas Inv reported 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,400 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 19,715 shares. Sit Inv Assoc invested in 278,015 shares. Family Firm holds 5,469 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Lc has 2,151 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And owns 54,996 shares.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 14,389 shares to 31,230 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 8,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 1,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 23,479 shares. Arrow Financial Corp owns 1,488 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd has 1,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 722,977 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 9,113 are owned by Da Davidson. Silver Point Cap Lp has 51,589 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 712,228 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 34,200 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 8,269 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 129,287 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 2,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset holds 0.01% or 187,667 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. The insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. 25,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Isom Robert D Jr bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R.