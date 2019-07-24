Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Boosted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding; Act Ii Management LP Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) Lifted by $975,000

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 44.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,988 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 2,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $256.25. About 727,585 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 13.81 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 25/04/2018 – Sky PLC Response to all-cash offer by Comcast; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WILL BE GOVERNED BY A FOUR-PERSON BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WITH TWO DIRECTORS REPRESENTING EACH OF COMCAST AND CHARTER; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 10,000 shares to 90,310 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 176,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,558 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

