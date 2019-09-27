Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Boosted Mercadolibre (MELI) Position; Under Armour (UA) Shareholder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Decreased Holding by $1.65 Million

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 519 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 3,579 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 3,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $8.53 during the last trading session, reaching $541.33. About 204,540 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 66,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 775,927 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.67 million, down from 841,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 861,989 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 438 were reported by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation invested in 109,100 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Principal Finance Grp reported 12,584 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Llc owns 0.27% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 134,384 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 291 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 86,825 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co has 107,912 shares. 60,987 were accumulated by Davenport Ltd Limited Liability Company. 36,350 are owned by Intl Ca.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,780 shares to 23,854 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,913 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 44,055 shares to 130,616 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 6,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

