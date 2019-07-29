Shareholder Cwm Has Raised C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holding; Marlowe Partners LP Has Upped Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position by $3.79 Million; Valuation Rose

Cwm Llc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 35,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 222,999 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40M, up from 187,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 316,336 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $125.57. About 209,256 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $603,972 activity. The insider LEMKE JAMES sold $214,974. The insider Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought $99,985. Shares for $125,487 were sold by Kass Jordan T. Freeman Angela K. sold $265,189 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.04% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada holds 555 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Carlson Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 207,485 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 24,967 shares. Cibc Ww has 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 24,156 shares. 8,360 are owned by Da Davidson & Com. 22,771 were reported by Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs Inc. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 2,847 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intl Investors owns 503,370 shares. James Investment accumulated 0.04% or 7,665 shares. 4,857 are owned by White Pine Ltd Co. Btim has invested 0.1% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Captrust Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 595 shares.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 62,962 shares to 22,749 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 9,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,126 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

