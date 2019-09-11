Shareholder Cwh Capital Management Has Increased Borgwarner (BWA) Position; As Centene (CNC) Stock Price Rose, Argent Trust Company Has Upped Stake by $593,547

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 102.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 11,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 22,090 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 10,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 2.19 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 2.06 million shares traded or 19.76% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares to 369,614 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,566 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T.

