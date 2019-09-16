Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Has Lifted Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Calamos Wealth Management Lowered by $332,071 Its Stake

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 2,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 30,999 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, down from 33,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 4.50 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 32,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 211,521 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, up from 179,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 2.70M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $741.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,168 shares to 41,783 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 5,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diligent Invsts Lc accumulated 0.57% or 8,167 shares. Linscomb And Williams accumulated 64,942 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank reported 128,697 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Grp Inc accumulated 0.63% or 4.22M shares. Osborne Prns Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,307 shares. Moreover, Adage Prns Group Incorporated Lc has 0.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.50 million shares. Fiduciary Co holds 1.53% or 418,342 shares. Bridgeway Management holds 84,952 shares. Invest House holds 109,576 shares. Bath Savings Tru Com reported 42,275 shares. Korea Investment Corporation reported 1.99M shares stake. Penobscot Invest Management Company Inc stated it has 82,845 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd, a Arizona-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Vantage Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 57,882 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $247.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (NYSE:LXP) by 206,750 shares to 958,887 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bollard Gp Ltd reported 0.37% stake. Washington Trust reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Jnba Fin Advsr owns 420 shares. Amica Retiree has 0.09% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Of Vermont invested in 0.16% or 73,004 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Voya Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 343,290 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Community Tru Investment reported 9,635 shares stake. Jane Street Llc holds 26,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 11,916 shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Limited Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 212,636 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Llc invested in 12,948 shares. Aperio holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 340,985 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 107.72M shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0.01% or 2,164 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.