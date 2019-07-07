Shareholder Cushing Asset Management LP Increased Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stake; Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Shareholder Samlyn Capital Increased Holding by $43.79 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 162.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.15M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 1.21 million shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 512,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.40M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.67 million, up from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 352,304 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 7.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,000 shares to 20,110 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 369,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,451 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 126,696 shares to 77,712 shares, valued at $11.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (NYSE:WSM) by 681,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,800 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).