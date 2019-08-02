Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Upped Ecolab (ECL) Holding; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Boosted Position in Zoetis (ZTS) as Market Valuation Rose

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 116.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 9,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 17,790 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $200.93. About 1.07M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 56,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.16M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115.7. About 1.94 million shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 76,864 shares to 173,780 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,892 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y has 0.6% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,017 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.45% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 883,811 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc has 0.17% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,632 shares. Citizens & Northern Corporation invested in 1,310 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 991,311 are owned by Rech Glob Invsts. Payden And Rygel invested in 0.01% or 900 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 60,535 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP has 0.13% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 8,914 shares. Maine-based Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.12% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). S&Co has invested 4.68% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kopp Investment Advisors Llc stated it has 4,643 shares. Lincoln Lc reported 6,482 shares stake.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19,418 shares to 60,530 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 18,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,660 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA).