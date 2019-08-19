Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lifted Lauder Estee Co LTD Cl A (EL) Position; Salient Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.09 Million

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 7,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 124,709 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43 million, down from 132,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.06. About 2.02M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Lauder Estee Co Ltd Cl A (EL) by 221.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 12,442 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 3,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Co Ltd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.30% or $22.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.26. About 3.82 million shares traded or 186.85% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 27,455 shares to 507,938 shares, valued at $14.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 27,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,299 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 23,517 shares to 50,355 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.