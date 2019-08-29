Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Increased Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Stake; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Trimmed Micron Technology (MU) Position by $1.29 Million; Stock Price Rose

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 119,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 630,732 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58M, up from 511,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 469,380 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 31,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.41 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 4.52M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.69M for 27.12 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 6,950 shares to 86,984 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 299,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.