Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Increased Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Holding; As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Passport Capital Decreased Its Stake by $5.00 Million

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46M, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 1.54 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 92.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 12,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 25,179 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 13,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 626,974 shares traded or 40.38% up from the average. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.73; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Study 4 Met Primary Endpoint With 28% Additional LDL-C Lowering on Background Ezetimibe and Up to Lowest Daily Dose of Statin; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SHARE RISE 7.8% AFTER HEART PILL RESULTS; 22/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Research and Development Expenses $40.9M; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE,WELL-TOLERATED

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54 billion and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $99.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.91M for 116.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

