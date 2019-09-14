Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Pinnacle Holdings Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $3.20 Million as Valuation Declined

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 122.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 5,508 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $769,000, up from 2,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 56 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 21,175 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21B, up from 21,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 105,379 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Connable Office invested in 21,490 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Barrett Asset Management Lc has invested 3.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Compton Capital Ri invested in 19,994 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Company holds 49,752 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 3,759 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Trust Commerce has invested 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winch Advisory Svcs Lc invested in 1,944 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 118,673 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Iat Reinsurance Company owns 43,488 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation owns 2.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,363 shares. Punch And Assocs Investment Mgmt Inc owns 57,095 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.5% or 8.02M shares in its portfolio. M Inc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,823 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $283.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,877 shares to 9,608 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 11,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,738 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Braun Stacey Associates has invested 0.99% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gw Henssler And Limited has invested 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 654,270 shares. 192,221 are owned by Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Thomas White Limited has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lpl Finance Lc reported 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bancorporation Of Stockton holds 0.64% or 21,942 shares in its portfolio. Hwg LP has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fulton State Bank Na has 0.42% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated holds 40,015 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Madison Inv Hldg Incorporated invested in 849,675 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 123,707 shares. Brookstone Cap owns 64,241 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls reported 6,389 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability reported 36,774 shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $269.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 121 shares to 21,032 shares, valued at $2.93B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,843 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).