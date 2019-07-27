Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Increased Mastercard (MA) Position; Starr International Co Has Lowered Position in American International Group Ord (AIG) as Valuation Rose

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.87M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 42,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd reported 30,000 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cap Financial Advisers holds 241,395 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Spindletop Lc accumulated 275,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 931,277 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank has 0.1% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 274,637 shares. Oakworth Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Natl Asset Mngmt Inc reported 7,369 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 666,282 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Suntrust Banks owns 34,863 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 1.60M shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 68,651 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.45 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 619,721 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,074 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1,726 shares. American Century has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capital Ca holds 0.53% or 19,069 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Llc has invested 1.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 217,105 shares stake. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wms Limited Company invested in 0.79% or 13,419 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd holds 1,049 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability holds 2,895 shares.