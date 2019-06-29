Shareholder Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Boosted Mastercard (MA) Position; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Trimmed Position by $609,638

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 13,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 804,094 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.02M, down from 817,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 4.58 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,088 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.06M, up from 269,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $264.53. About 4.40 million shares traded or 22.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.27 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Endor Wins MetLife Korea’s Innovation Program, Collab 5.0 – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: AT&T, Metlife and KeyCorp – Investorplace.com” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MetLife -1.9% as Q4 revenue disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife Declares Second Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Is Properly Positioned For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Rech Incorporated invested in 51 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Financial Lc holds 10,182 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.12% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants has invested 0.65% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 1.11M were accumulated by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.17% or 490,870 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0.29% or 77,560 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group accumulated 140,186 shares. Brave Asset Management Incorporated holds 12,935 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 36,438 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Texas-based Linscomb & Williams Inc has invested 0.29% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Jefferies Grp Lc reported 115,558 shares stake. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Beach Investment Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,630 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,385 shares to 203,429 shares, valued at $104.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Financial Management has 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Citizens Fincl Bank & Co invested 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brinker Incorporated invested 0.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jennison Assoc Ltd has invested 3.45% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amarillo Commercial Bank accumulated 9,459 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.29% or 679,378 shares in its portfolio. California-based Personal Cap Advisors Corp has invested 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rdl Financial Incorporated invested in 2.05% or 12,675 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 2,203 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc owns 1.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.82 million shares. Schroder Inv Management Group has 623,321 shares. 92,543 were reported by Raub Brock Capital L P. The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).