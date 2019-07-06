Shareholder Crossvault Capital Management Lifted Workday Com (WDAY) Position; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stock Declined While Community Bank Has Trimmed Its Position

Community Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,118 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94M, down from 130,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 2.05M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com (WDAY) by 203% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 1,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.01. About 890,991 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Principal Fincl Group Incorporated invested in 1.56 million shares. Old Dominion Mgmt holds 3,685 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa invested in 0.04% or 2,125 shares. 40,253 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 3,257 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Summit Securities Group Limited Co has invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 68,700 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp. Capwealth Advsr Llc has invested 0.81% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Inc Llc reported 1.24M shares stake. Argent Tru Company has invested 0.53% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Charles Schwab Investment has 0.65% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hgk Asset holds 51,779 shares.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,754 shares to 102,803 shares, valued at $19.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.55 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 1,336 shares. Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Seatown Holdings Pte Limited stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0% or 243 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Parkside Finance State Bank invested in 105 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hanseatic accumulated 5,409 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Advisory Rech Inc holds 2,259 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 504,328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Quantbot Techs Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2,948 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.06% or 16,951 shares. Barometer Capital Management reported 21,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.05% stake.