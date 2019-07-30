Shareholder Crosslink Capital Upped Tableau Software (DATA) Holding; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Declined While Seatown Holdings Has Cut Its Stake

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 14,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 176,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67. About 844,789 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48M, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $173.05. About 832,161 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “XPO Logistics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why XPO Logistics Shares Slumped 17.2% in February and Continue to Fall – Motley Fool” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spruce Point warns on XPO Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of XPO Logistics Were Up 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $95.63M for 16.11 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 103.92% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 90,000 shares to 94,927 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 280,752 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 6,763 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 19,100 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Mngmt has 27,414 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 5,886 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Boothbay Fund Management Limited has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Palisade Management Ltd Liability Corp Nj invested in 0.03% or 18,000 shares. Middleton & Inc Ma invested in 33,375 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 19,237 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 699 shares. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 7,315 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 113,920 shares to 538,144 shares, valued at $27.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,759 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com reported 7,943 shares. Frontier Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership invested in 3.60 million shares. Ww Asset owns 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,363 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 729,876 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virtu Lc invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Westpac holds 47,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 32,853 shares. Partner Fund Limited Partnership reported 121,435 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tradewinds Lc owns 754 shares. Capital Investors invested in 1.24 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 50 shares.