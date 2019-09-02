Shareholder Crosslink Capital Boosted Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding; Jane Street Group Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Has Increased by $13.11 Million

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 1528.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 79,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 84,662 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 2.37M shares traded or 60.25% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $153.14. About 398,216 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.88 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Cos Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 2.34M shares. 234,778 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The. Fort LP stated it has 15,132 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1.19M shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 105,297 shares. Contravisory Mngmt Inc accumulated 369 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Techs Inc has 0.29% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Trust Co holds 0.57% or 28,265 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.15% or 28,094 shares. Argent Cap Management reported 0.01% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 38,867 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company holds 7,512 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 137,100 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma has 0.21% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pinnacle Fincl Prns Incorporated holds 1,923 shares.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 44,750 shares to 2,750 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 1.75 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,473 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Beyond Meat, Bio-Rad, Dell, HP, Jumia, Nabriva, PG&E, Salesforce, Sarepta and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Now – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Euronet Worldwide Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Euronet Worldwide’s Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 113,920 shares to 538,144 shares, valued at $27.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,970 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 4,434 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Sit Investment Associates accumulated 55,375 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 230,071 shares. Axa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 2,942 are held by Optimum Invest Advsrs. Creative Planning accumulated 26,820 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr reported 8,660 shares stake. Smith Asset Gp L P, Texas-based fund reported 173,486 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).