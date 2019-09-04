Shareholder Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Upped Ansys (ANSS) Holding; Signia Capital Management Raised Holding in Regional Mgmt (RM)

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $212.26. About 313,096 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 63,330 shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 20/03/2018 – JND eDiscovery Appoints David Hanika as Regional Vice President; 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S APPOINTS MARTIN FERNANDEZ ROMERO AS NEW REGIONAL HEAD FOR LATIN AMERICA; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director; 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 31,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Company holds 0% or 1,038 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 29,628 shares. Moreover, Pacific Mngmt Communications has 0.34% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 63,320 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Prelude Ltd reported 0.04% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Prudential Fincl owns 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 87,925 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 935 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 164,056 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Basswood Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.42% or 1.53M shares. 14,244 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Llc. Bankshares Of Mellon invested in 0% or 84,162 shares.

More news for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Classic car auction goes from $70M to $0 – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Regional Management Corp. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 01, 2019 is yet another important article.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares to 619,029 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 133,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,793 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. $182,910 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) was bought by Schachtel John D.. Shares for $132,890 were bought by Beck Robert William.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 98,071 shares to 441,929 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 37,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,743 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “ANSYS sets date for Investor Day – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ANSYS and Edge Case Research Transform Autonomous Vehicle Artificial Intelligence – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.