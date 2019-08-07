Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Increased Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stake; As Sm Energy Co (SM) Stock Value Declined, 1492 Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $749,819

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 4.24M shares traded or 18.13% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 63,862 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 57,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 4.90M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15,338 shares to 74,348 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 21,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,892 shares, and cut its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 92,698 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement owns 181,359 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nomura Hldgs accumulated 0.02% or 276,094 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 27,853 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 21,879 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,673 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 40,843 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 54,227 shares. Counsel Ny owns 47,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0% or 38,296 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 0.42% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 0% or 11,617 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Texas Yale Cap accumulated 0.02% or 22,338 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D also bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Tuesday, May 7.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on SM Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SM Energy Company (SM) CEO Jay Ottoson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 216,252 shares to 254,687 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 162,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,014 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 147,569 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.71M shares. Northern Trust holds 0.84% or 32.77 million shares in its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs owns 8.75 million shares. 63,270 are owned by First Midwest Bancshares Division. Bluestein R H & owns 3,659 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.55% or 26,332 shares. Oarsman accumulated 13,815 shares. 7,000 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Financial Advisory Serv reported 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Company Of Vermont holds 145,327 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Clark Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.58% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Salley & Assocs owns 133,250 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ssi Inv Management holds 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 7,189 shares.