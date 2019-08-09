Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Increased Visa (V) Stake; Genpact LTD (G) Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Has Upped Its Holding by $485,485

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $179.4. About 3.08 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Genpact Ltd (G) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 13,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 637,643 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.43 million, up from 623,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Genpact Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 609,027 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 10,259 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $62.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 496,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.15M shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).