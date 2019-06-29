Shareholder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Raised Cree (CREE) Holding; As Jd Com (JD) Market Valuation Rose, Holowesko Partners LTD Has Cut Stake by $1.47 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 186,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 675,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.63 million, up from 488,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.18. About 13.80M shares traded or 723.55% up from the average. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.32 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.61B market cap company. It closed at $30.29 lastly. It is down 18.11% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 25,785 shares to 99,248 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 21,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,390 shares, and cut its stake in Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). First Eagle Limited invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 46,735 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust owns 2,895 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 20,600 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested in 60,864 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 3,723 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 14,767 shares. Principal reported 460,219 shares. Fairfield Bush & Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 8,508 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19,947 shares. D E Shaw & Co has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 20,196 shares. Ohio-based James Investment Rech has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.54M for 151.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 154,000 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $119.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 363,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).