Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Upped Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Position; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Columbus Circle Investors Has Upped by $23.26 Million Its Stake

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 223,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 459,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.79M, up from 235,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 7.64 million shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 46,193 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 29/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Home Buyers Seek More Tech-Based Tools from Real Estate Agents; 23/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Solutions Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 03/04/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Changing Home Buyer Behaviors; 23/05/2018 – Trelix Now Provides End-to-End Mortgage Fulfillment with the Addition of its Closing Services Solution; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 18/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 30/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 64,583 shares to 98,657 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 220,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,270 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation owns 17,900 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gradient Invs Limited Co owns 13,952 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 208,762 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Com invested in 66,351 shares. Cap Inv Counsel holds 1.55% or 40,449 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Financial has 49,900 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tompkins Financial holds 14,792 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Corporation reported 129,832 shares. Clark Estates Ny has 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,720 shares. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs stated it has 527,907 shares. Parsec Fin Mngmt accumulated 45,539 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Lc has invested 0.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Will Continue To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “By How Much Will Procter & Gamble Raise Its Dividend Next Month? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G boosts dividend – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

More notable recent Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla: We Have A Problem – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Western Digital (WDC) Doomed to Have a Terrible 2019 Too? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Inks Deal With Apple – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,667 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Schroder Invest Management reported 15,111 shares stake. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 19,600 shares. Us National Bank De invested 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Geode Mngmt Limited Company invested in 137,508 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 48,100 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 17,145 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 36,192 shares. 48,179 were reported by D E Shaw & Inc. Tci Wealth reported 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 8,800 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 4,604 shares. 15,360 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 5,135 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 0% stake.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 25.00 million shares, valued at $33.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,500 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn).