Shareholder Covington Capital Management Boosted Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO) Stake; Crosslink Capital Cut Stake in Symantec (SYMC) as Valuation Declined

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 4,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 30,919 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 25,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $274.74. About 669,513 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Symantec (SYMC) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 233,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.74M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Symantec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 2.69 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.71M for 24.24 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Symantec: Moving On – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMD, TWTR, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bankers, Investors Look to Salvage Broadcom (AVGO)/Symantec (SYMC) Deal – Sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.