Shareholder Covington Capital Management Boosted Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position; Smith Thomas W Decreased Its Stake in Copart (CPRT) as Market Valuation Rose

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 14,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 48,783 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 34,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 2.60 million shares traded or 21.43% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 1.28M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Copart (CPRT) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oshkosh (OSK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ford’s (F) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Copart Opens New Location in Macon, Georgia – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Copart Announces the Addition of Diane M. Morefield and Stephen Fisher to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 7.58M shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,900 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 31,433 shares. Wasatch Advsr has 3.54M shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. 53,290 were reported by Franklin Res. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 2,908 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 65,325 are owned by Automobile Association. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Stephens Invest Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 120,084 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Massachusetts-based Geode Lc has invested 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Ghp Advsrs Inc owns 0.25% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 31,395 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.08% or 116,752 shares.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31M for 33.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 4,305 shares to 30,795 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,604 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Blue Trading Systems Expands Connectivity to Include the ICE Futures Markets – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NYSE hosted IPOs raising $20.9B in H1 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” with publication date: August 01, 2019.